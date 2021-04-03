Boston 7, Pittsburgh 5

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Jankowski 3 (Matheson), 3:24. Penalties_None.

Second Period_2, Boston, Bergeron 11, 0:11. 3, Boston, Pastrnak 15 (Krejci, Ritchie), 0:45. 4, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 16 (Crosby, Dumoulin), 2:45. 5, Pittsburgh, McCann 9 (Crosby, Guentzel), 5:11 (pp). 6, Boston, Marchand 15 (McAvoy, Grzelcyk), 14:56. 7, Boston, Krejci 2 (Marchand, Pastrnak), 18:29 (pp). 8, Boston, Marchand 16 (Smith, McAvoy), 19:40. Penalties_McAvoy, BOS (Closing Hand on the Puck), 4:45; Lafferty, PIT (Elbowing), 9:59; Grzelcyk, BOS (Tripping), 10:20; Marchand, BOS (Slashing), 15:10; Letang, PIT (Roughing), 15:10; Rodrigues, PIT (Hooking), 16:53.

Third Period_9, Pittsburgh, Ceci 3 (Lafferty, Jankowski), 4:38. 10, Boston, Pastrnak 16 (Ritchie), 13:28. 11, Pittsburgh, Crosby 15 (Guentzel), 18:45 (sh). 12, Boston, Marchand 17 (Coyle, McAvoy), 18:59 (en). Penalties_Letang, PIT (Hooking), 17:49; Bergeron, BOS (High Sticking), 18:49.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 9-9-10_28. Boston 6-11-11_28.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1 of 3; Boston 1 of 3.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 9-3-0 (27 shots-21 saves). Boston, Halak 8-5-3 (28-23).

A_2,191 (17,565). T_2:44.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Libor Suchanek.