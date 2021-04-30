Boston 6, Texas 1

|Boston
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|6
|6
|6
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Calhoun lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Verdugo cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Solak 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Martinez dh
|4
|2
|3
|4
|Gallo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|García cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dahl dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Holt 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Cordero lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Heim c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|402
|000
|000
|—
|6
|Texas
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1