Boston 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Boston 1 0 4 \u2014 5 N.Y. Rangers 0 1 1 \u2014 2 First Period_1, Boston, Pastrnak 8 (Hall), 12:53. Second Period_2, N.Y. Rangers, Vesey 1 (Kakko, Zibanejad), 10:21. Third Period_3, Boston, Coyle 5 (Lindholm, Foligno), 2:56. 4, N.Y. Rangers, Fox 3 (Kreider, Kakko), 3:44. 5, Boston, Frederic 2 (Foligno, Clifton), 6:04. 6, Boston, DeBrusk 4 (Hall, Zacha), 10:19. 7, Boston, Lindholm 4, 19:02 (en). Shots on Goal_Boston 11-9-17_37. N.Y. Rangers 5-11-4_20. Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 3; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 2. Goalies_Boston, Ullmark 8-0-0 (20 shots-18 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Shesterkin 6-1-2 (36-32). A_18,006 (18,006). T_2:21. Referees_Mitch Dunning, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Kyle Flemington, Matt MacPherson.