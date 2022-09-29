Skip to main content
Boston 5, Baltimore 3

Baltimore Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 3 9 2 Totals 33 5 9 5
Mullins cf 5 0 2 0 Pham lf 4 0 0 0
Rutschman c 4 0 1 1 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0
Santander dh 4 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 3 0 1 0
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 Verdugo rf 4 2 2 0
Henderson 3b 4 0 2 0 Martinez dh 4 2 2 2
Hays rf 4 0 1 0 Casas 1b 3 1 2 1
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 Arroyo 2b 4 0 1 1
Stowers lf 4 2 2 1 Chang 2b 0 0 0 0
Mateo ss 3 1 1 0 Hernández cf 4 0 1 1
Vavra ph 1 0 0 0 Wong c 2 0 0 0
Almonte ph 1 0 0 0
McGuire c 0 0 0 0
Baltimore 002 000 100 3
Boston 000 201 02x 5

E_Casas (1), Arroyo (3). DP_Baltimore 0, Boston 1. LOB_Baltimore 8, Boston 6. 2B_Rutschman (33), Henderson (7), Verdugo (39), Arroyo (15), Martinez (43), Casas (1). HR_Stowers (3), Martinez (14).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Baumann 4 6 2 2 0 2
Baker 1 0 0 0 0 0
Pérez 1 2 1 1 0 1
Gillaspie 1 0 0 0 0 2
Tate L,4-4 1 1 2 2 2 0
Boston
Eovaldi 4 2-3 5 2 1 0 3
Bazardo 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Strahm BS,4-8 1 2 1 1 0 1
Kelly W,1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1
Ort S,1-2 1 1 0 0 0 1
WP_Pérez.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, John Libka; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:00. A_29,779 (37,755).

Written By