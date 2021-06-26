Skip to main content
Sports

Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

New York Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 2 9 2 Totals 30 4 10 4
LeMahieu 2b 5 1 4 2 Chavis 2b 4 1 1 0
Judge rf 4 0 2 0 Verdugo lf 4 0 0 0
Sánchez c 3 0 1 0 Martinez dh 4 0 1 0
Stanton dh 3 0 1 0 Bogaerts ss 3 2 3 1
Wade pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Devers 3b 3 1 1 0
Voit 1b 4 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 4 0 3 1
Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 Hernández cf 2 0 0 1
Torres ss 4 0 1 0 Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 1
Andújar lf 3 0 0 0 Wong c 3 0 1 0
Odor ph 1 1 0 0
Gardner cf 3 0 0 0
New York 000 000 011 2
Boston 021 000 10x 4

DP_New York 1, Boston 2. LOB_New York 9, Boston 7. 2B_Bogaerts (22), Martinez (19). HR_LeMahieu (7). SF_Hernández (3), Dalbec (1), Bogaerts (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Montgomery L,3-2 6 8 3 3 2 5
Abreu 2 2 1 1 0 1
Boston
Eovaldi W,8-4 7 2-3 7 1 1 0 6
Sawamura 0 0 0 0 3 0
Ottavino S,5-8 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1

Sawamura pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

WP_Montgomery.

More for you

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Segal; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:22. A_36,857 (37,755).