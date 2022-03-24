Skip to main content
Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2

Tampa Bay 0 1 1 2
Boston 0 1 2 3

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Tampa Bay, Hagel 22 (Palat), 7:11 (sh). 2, Boston, Pastrnak 34 (Haula, Lindholm), 9:55.

Third Period_3, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 28 (Point, Kucherov), 3:51. 4, Boston, Pastrnak 35 (Haula, Clifton), 8:17. 5, Boston, Pastrnak 36 (Hall, Haula), 15:50.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 8-6-10_24. Boston 12-17-10_39.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 3; Boston 0 of 5.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 32-14-4 (39 shots-36 saves). Boston, Swayman 19-8-3 (24-22).

A_17,850 (17,565). T_2:39.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Andrew Smith.

