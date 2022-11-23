Boston 125, Dallas 112

Bullock 2-6 0-0 5, Finney-Smith 4-9 0-0 10, Powell 0-0 1-2 1, Dinwiddie 6-8 1-2 15, Doncic 17-28 5-9 42, Bertans 0-3 0-0 0, Wood 10-14 4-5 26, McGee 2-2 1-1 5, Hardaway Jr. 1-7 0-0 2, Pinson 1-1 0-0 2, Campazzo 0-0 1-2 1, Green 1-4 0-0 3, Ntilikina 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-82 13-21 112.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute