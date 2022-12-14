Boston 122, L.A. Lakers 118

Brown 10-21 2-4 25, Tatum 15-29 9-10 44, Griffin 3-11 0-0 6, Smart 7-17 0-0 18, White 4-7 0-0 10, Hauser 1-4 0-0 3, Williams 3-6 0-0 9, Kornet 1-3 0-2 2, Brogdon 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 46-104 11-16 122.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies