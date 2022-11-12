Boston 117, Detroit 108

Tatum 14-28 8-10 43, Williams 7-12 2-2 19, Griffin 3-6 0-0 7, Smart 7-17 0-0 18, White 3-12 5-6 12, Hauser 2-7 0-0 5, Vonleh 0-2 2-2 2, Kornet 1-1 4-4 6, Pritchard 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 39-91 21-24 117.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute