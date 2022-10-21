Boston 111, Miami 104

Brown 12-18 2-2 28, Tatum 10-22 7-7 29, Horford 3-5 0-0 9, Smart 4-9 0-0 8, White 2-5 4-4 10, Hauser 2-3 0-0 6, Vonleh 2-2 0-0 4, Williams 4-6 0-0 10, Brogdon 2-9 2-2 7. Totals 41-79 15-15 111.
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute
- Wave by the numbers: Darien volleyball, field hockey are No. 1
- A Darien running record, football explosion and volleyball
- Wave by the numbers: Darien XC runs wild in two states
- Darien football shuts out Bridgeport Central for first victory
- Darien’s boys’ 4x400 relay takes fourth at National meet
- Darien boys volleyball scores FCIAC three-peat
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax