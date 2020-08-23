Boston 110, Philadelphia 106
Brown 6-15 2-3 16, Tatum 10-18 6-10 28, Theis 6-12 1-1 15, Smart 3-6 1-2 8, Walker 8-15 12-13 32, Langford 0-0 0-0 0, Ojeleye 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 1-1 0-0 3, Williams III 0-0 0-0 0, Kanter 3-6 0-0 6, Wanamaker 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 38-82 22-29 110.
Harris 7-12 4-4 20, Horford 6-10 0-1 12, Embiid 8-18 13-18 30, Milton 5-11 2-2 14, Richardson 2-10 8-9 14, Korkmaz 0-0 0-0 0, Scott 0-0 0-0 0, Thybulle 0-1 0-0 0, Burks 6-16 0-0 13, Neto 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 35-82 27-34 106.
|Boston
|27
|30
|32
|21
|—
|110
|Philadelphia
|32
|26
|19
|29
|—
|106
3-Point Goals_Boston 12-35 (Walker 4-9, Tatum 2-5, Theis 2-5, Brown 2-9, Smart 1-2, Ojeleye 0-3), Philadelphia 9-34 (Harris 2-5, Richardson 2-5, Milton 2-6, Neto 1-3, Embiid 1-5, Burks 1-8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 42 (Tatum 15), Philadelphia 39 (Embiid, Horford 10). Assists_Boston 19 (Smart, Tatum, Walker 4), Philadelphia 12 (Richardson 5). Total Fouls_Boston 25, Philadelphia 25.