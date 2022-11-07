Boston 109, Memphis 106

G.Williams 0-0 2-2 2, Tatum 12-25 12-16 39, Horford 6-7 0-0 15, Brown 8-20 4-5 21, Smart 6-11 1-3 15, Hauser 1-2 2-2 5, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Brogdon 3-12 0-0 8, White 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 38-82 21-28 109.
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute
- Wave by the numbers: Darien volleyball, field hockey are No. 1