Boston 108, Milwaukee 95

Tatum 17-32 5-7 46, Williams 0-3 2-5 2, Horford 1-6 0-0 2, Brown 7-16 4-7 22, Smart 8-16 0-0 21, Nesmith 0-0 0-0 0, Theis 2-3 0-0 4, Pritchard 0-2 0-0 0, Stauskas 0-0 2-2 2, White 3-9 2-2 9. Totals 38-87 15-23 108.
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien
- Darien ice hockey teams excel in the postseason
- Dupont leads Darien swimmers at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Hockey and hoops playoffs and postseason...
- Darien blanks Trumbull in FCIAC boys ice hockey quarters
- Kate Demark leads Darien girls track at State Open
- Wave by the numbers: Darien track stars and hockey rivals
- Demark’s gold leads Darien girls track to Class L runner-up...
Recommended