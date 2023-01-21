Boston 106, Toronto 104

Brown 10-23 3-3 27, Horford 2-10 0-0 5, Williams III 1-2 0-0 2, Smart 1-1 0-0 2, White 4-12 0-0 8, Griffin 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 7-13 7-8 25, Kornet 1-1 0-0 2, Brogdon 8-16 4-4 23, Pritchard 4-7 0-0 12. Totals 38-85 14-15 106.
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships