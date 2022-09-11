Skip to main content
Sports

Boston 1, Baltimore 0

Boston Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 26 1 4 1 Totals 30 0 3 0
Pham lf 4 1 1 0 McKenna cf 3 0 0 0
Verdugo rf 4 0 1 0 Vavra 2b 0 0 0 0
Bogaerts ss 2 0 1 1 Santander rf 4 0 1 0
Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0
Story 2b 3 0 0 0 Urías 3b 4 0 0 0
Arroyo 2b 0 0 0 0 Aguilar dh 2 0 0 0
Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 Henderson ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Casas 1b 3 0 0 0 Hays lf 3 0 2 0
Hernández cf 1 0 0 0 Mateo ss 4 0 0 0
Wong c 2 0 0 0 Odor 2b 1 0 0 0
Mullins cf 1 0 0 0
Chirinos c 2 0 0 0
Rutschman ph 1 0 0 0
Boston 100 000 000 1
Baltimore 000 000 000 0

E_Chirinos (3). DP_Boston 0, Baltimore 3. LOB_Boston 5, Baltimore 9. SB_Pham (1), Odor (6). SF_Bogaerts (7). S_Wong (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Hill W,7-6 5 2 0 0 3 7
Schreiber H,19 1 1 0 0 0 1
Strahm H,12 1 0 0 0 0 2
Whitlock H,4 1 0 0 0 1 2
Barnes S,5-7 1 0 0 0 0 2
Baltimore
Bradish L,3-6 7 2 1 1 2 3
Baker 1 0 0 0 1 2
Tate 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Pérez 2-3 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_Hill (Odor), Strahm (Odor).

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, John Tumpane; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:57. A_16,030 (45,971).

