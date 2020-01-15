Bosox boot Cora...Gates officially retires...Epenesa leaving Hawkeyes...Pistons’ Rose fined

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have fired manager Alex Cora amid Major League Baseball’s investigation into sign stealing. The Red Sox are under investigation for stealing signs in Cora's first season as manager in 2018, when Boston won the World Series. Cora also was the bench coach for the 2017 Houston Astros team that was found to have stolen signs on their way to a World Series title.

UNDATED (AP) — Tight end Antonio Gates has formally announced his retirement after a 16-year NFL career spent entirely with the Chargers. He holds the league record for tight ends with 116 touchdown catches, doing it without playing a down of college football. Gates didn’t play last season and is the Chargers’ all-time leader for TDs, receptions and receiving yards, grabbing 955 passes for 11,841 yards.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa is leaving school a year early to enter the NFL draft, posting on Instagram that his time with the Hawkeyes was everything he hoped it would be. He was an Associated Press second-team All-American and an AP All-Big Ten first-team pick this past season, recording 11.5 sacks to become the first Hawkeye to hit double-figures in that category in consecutive seasons since 2002-03. Epenesa paced the Big Ten with 10.5 sacks as a backup in 2018.

NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for tossing a pen across the court during the end of last night’s loss to New Orleans. Rose sat slumped on a courtside table and flung the pen into the stands during a stoppage of play with 37 seconds left in overtime. He finished with 23 points and eight assists, but he also had two turnovers in the final 90 seconds and missed a potential game-winning shot.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State has suspended sophomore guards Luther Muhammad and Duane Washington Jr. for tonight’s game against Nebraska for “failure to meet program standards and expectations.” Washington has started 11 games and is the team's second-leading scorer, averaging 10.7 points per game. Muhammad has started every game but one and is averaging 6.5 points for the Buckeyes, who have dropped four straight since an 11-1 start.