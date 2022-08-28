Bonner scores 15 as Sun beat Sky in Game 1 of WNBA semis GAVIN GOOD, Associated Press Aug. 28, 2022 Updated: Aug. 28, 2022 10:43 p.m.
CHICAGO (AP) — DeWanna Bonner had 15 points and nine rebounds to lead the Connecticut to a 68-63 win over the Chicago Sky in Game 1 of their WNBA semifinals series on Sunday night.
Jonquel Jones scored 12 points and also grabbed nine rebounds for the Sun, Alyssa Thomas had 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, and Brionna Jones added 12 points. Jonquel Jones was 5 for 8 from the field and Brionna Jones shot 6 for 8.