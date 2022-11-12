Boise St. 71, Washington St. 61

Gueye 4-11 4-5 12, Rodman 2-9 0-0 4, Bamba 9-16 2-4 24, Mullins 2-9 0-1 5, Powell 3-11 3-4 10, Rosario 1-4 2-2 4, Houinsou 1-2 0-0 2, Hamon-Crespin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-63 11-16 61.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute