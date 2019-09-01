Bogaerts homers, has 3 hits as Red Sox defeat Angels 4-3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Xander Bogaerts had three hits, including a homer, and three RBIs as the Boston Red Sox wrapped up a successful road swing with a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

J.D. Martinez also went deep for the Red Sox, who went 6-2 on the trip and have won 11 of their last 15 to get within five games of the second AL wild card.

Angels slugger Albert Pujols had an RBI double in the third inning for his 3,185th career hit, passing Cal Ripken Jr. for 14th place. Justin Upton homered in the eighth.

Bogaerts and Martinez went back-to-back in the third. Rafael Devers singled with one out and Bogaerts sent Andrew Heaney's changeup over the wall in center. On the next pitch, Martinez homered to left-center.

It was the ninth time this season Boston hit consecutive homers. Bogaerts also drove in Mookie Betts with a single in the first.

David Price came off the injured list and made his first start for the Red Sox since Aug. 4. The left-hander threw 45 pitches in two innings and allowed one hit and a walk with two strikeouts.

Ryan Weber (2-2), the third of six Boston pitchers, gave up one hit and a walk in two innings to get the win.

Brandon Workman handled the ninth for his 10th save. He hit Mike Trout with a two-out pitch before getting Brian Goodwin to fly out.

Heaney (3-4) went five innings and permitted four runs on seven hits. The left-hander allowed only two runs (one earned) in his previous two starts.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: INF Michael Chavis (sprained left shoulder) is dealing with upper-body soreness on his right side. Chavis is on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Pawtucket and will be evaluated by the training staff Monday.

Angels: 2B Tommy La Stella (broken right leg) is taking grounders and working in the batting cage, but there is no timetable for his return.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: Off on Monday before beginning a seven-game homestand Tuesday. RHP Rick Porcello (12-10, 5.42 ERA) starts the series opener against Minnesota.

Angels: Off on Monday before heading to Oakland to begin a six-game road trip. RHP Jamie Barria (4-7, 6.10 ERA) gets the call Tuesday.

