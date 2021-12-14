Blues score 3 in 3rd, win 4-1 to snap Stars' home streak

DALLAS (AP) — Justin Faulk, Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko all scored in the third period as the St. Louis Blues beat Dallas 4-1 on Tuesday night to snap the Stars' eight-game home winning streak.

Colton Parayko also scored and Charlie Lindgren, a recent call-up from the American Hockey League with No. 1 netminder Jordan Binnington in COVID-19 protocol, made 33 saves to improve to 4-0-0.

Riley Damiani, called up from the AHL on Tuesday, scored in his NHL debut and Jake Oettinger stopped 24 shots for the Stars, who have lost four straight overall.

Faulk returned Tuesday after missing six games while in the protocol. He skated forward along the right boards and whistled a tiebreaking shot through traffic over Oettinger’s right shoulder at 2:07 of the third.

O’Reilly gave the Blues a two-goal lead at 11:33, scoring in the final minute of a four-minute high-sticking penalty called on Radek Faksa.

Tarasenko added another power-play goal at 18:43.

After 35 scoreless minutes, the teams traded goals within 66 seconds late in the second period. Damiani finished a strong shift, scoring on a backdoor wrister off a cross-crease pass from John Klingberg at 15:57 for his first NHL goal. At 17:03, Parayko collected a loose puck to the right of the crease after Oettinger made a save on Tarasenko and backhanded the puck into the open side to tie the score at 1.

NOTES: A first-period goal by St. Louis’ Matthew Peca disallowed by the referees for a kicking motion, then called good after a league review, was finally disallowed after a successful Dallas challenge for offside. … One of the assists on Faulk’s goal went to Australian national Nathan Walker, another recent AHL call-up who has four goals and two assists in four games. … Stars goalie Anton Khudobin cleared waivers and was assigned to Texas of the AHL. … The teams will complete a home-and-home series on Friday in St. Louis.

UP NEXT

Blues: Will host Dallas on Friday for the first time since 2019-20, when they went 2-0-1 at home against the Stars.

Stars: Friday’s game at Enterprise Center will begin a back-to-back for Dallas ending Saturday at home against Chicago.

