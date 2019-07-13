Blue Jays 2, Yankees 1

Toronto New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Sogard rf-2b 5 0 1 0 LMahieu 3b 5 0 1 0 Galvis ss 3 0 0 0 Judge rf 5 0 4 1 Grrl Jr lf 4 1 1 0 Voit 1b 3 0 0 0 Biggio 2b-1b 3 1 1 0 G.Sanch c 3 0 0 0 Grrr Jr dh 4 0 1 0 Encrnco dh 3 0 0 0 Grichuk cf-rf 4 0 2 2 Grgrius ss 4 0 1 0 Tellez 1b 4 0 1 0 A.Hicks cf 3 1 0 0 T.Hrnan pr-cf 0 0 0 0 Torres 2b 4 0 0 0 Drury 3b 4 0 1 0 Gardner lf 4 0 2 0 Maile c 4 0 0 0 Totals 35 2 8 2 Totals 34 1 8 1

Toronto 000 002 000—2 New York 000 000 001—1

LOB_Toronto 8, New York 11. 2B_Sogard (12). SB_Gurriel Jr. (4), Biggio (6).

IP H R ER BB SO Toronto Richard 2 2 0 0 0 1 Kingham 2 2-3 2 0 0 1 3 Biagini W,3-1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Mayza H,11 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Phelps H,2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 Dan.Hudson S,2-4 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 New York J.Happ L,7-5 5 1-3 5 2 2 1 5 Ottavino 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Cortes Jr. 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3 Britton 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Hale 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Richard (G.Sanchez), by Dan.Hudson (Encarnacion). WP_Hale.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.

T_3:32. A_43,472 (47,309).