Blowin' in the wind: Giants edge Dodgers 1-0 on Longoria HR BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer Oct. 12, 2021 Updated: Oct. 12, 2021 1:15 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evan Longoria homered off Max Scherzer in the fifth inning and the San Francisco Giants edged the Los Angeles Dodgers 1-0 on a blustery Monday night to take a 2-1 lead in their NL Division Series.
Los Angeles nearly tied it with two outs in the ninth, when pinch-hitter Gavin Lux launched a long drive to left-center. But the wind knocked it down and the ball was caught on the warning track, leaving Lux in disbelief.