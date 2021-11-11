Blackwood stops 42 shots, Devils beat Islanders 4-0 VIN A. CHERWOO, AP Sports Writer Nov. 11, 2021
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Mackenzie Blackwood made a season-high 42 saves for his seventh career shutout, and the New Jersey Devils beat the New York Islanders 4-0 on Thursday night.
Janne Kuokkanen scored a short-handed goal, Tomas Tatar had a power-play goal and Dawson Mercer and Dougie Hamilton each had one at even strength to help New Jersey win its third straight and improve to 4-1-2 in the last seven games.