Blackwood, Devils blank Flyers 5-0; Wood scores twice

Recommended Video:

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 46 shots for his second shutout of the season, Miles Wood scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-0 on Thursday night.

Blake Coleman, Damon Severson and Pavel Zacha also scored for New Jersey. Blackwood also benefited from three shots that hit the post on his busy night.

The Devils chased Philadelphia goaltender Brian Elliott from the game early in the third period. Elliott allowed four goals on 16 shots before being replaced by Alex Lyon, who yielded Wood’s second goal.

The Devils started the scoring 13 seconds into the game when Coleman’s backhand from the slot in front got between Elliott’s pads for his 20th goal of the season.

Severson added a power-play goal early in the second period when his wrist shot from the left circle went over Elliott’s right shoulder and into the upper corner of the net.

New Jersey put the game away early in third. Zacha's shot on an odd-man rush beat Elliott for his sixth goal of the season at the 1:10 mark. Wood added a shorthanded goal on a breakaway just over three minutes later to make it 4-0, then followed later in the third with his 10th goal of the season by splitting two Flyers defenders and firing it between Lyon’s legs.

New Jersey Devils' Pavel Zacha, left, shoots the puck past Philadelphia Flyers' James van Riemsdyk during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Philadelphia. New Jersey Devils' Pavel Zacha, left, shoots the puck past Philadelphia Flyers' James van Riemsdyk during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Philadelphia. Photo: Matt Slocum, AP Photo: Matt Slocum, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Blackwood, Devils blank Flyers 5-0; Wood scores twice 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

NOTES: Philadelphia's Joel Farabee sat out because of complications from the flu. He is listed as day-to-day. ... Jakub Voracek played in his 900th NHL game and Flyers captain Claude Giroux extended his consecutive-games streak to 300. ... Blackwood recorded his first NHL point with an assist on Severson’s goal. ... New Jersey snapped a three-game losing streak to Philadelphia.

UP NEXT

Devils: Hosts Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Flyers: At Washington on Saturday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports