Blackmon scores 21 to lift North Alabama over NJIT 78-74

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jamari Blackmon made 5 of 6 free throws in the final 30 seconds and scored 21 points and North Alabama edged NJIT 78-74 on Thursday night.

The Lions led 76-71 after Blackmon made 1 of 2 from the line with seven seconds left and after a 3-pointer by Shyquan Gibbs with two seconds to go North Alabama wrapped it up with two free throws by CJ Brim.

Brim scored 15 points for North Alabama (10-11, 5-3 Atlantic Sun Conference), Payton Youngblood added 11 and Emanuel Littles had 10 points and 14 rebounds.

San Antonio Brinson scored 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Highlanders (7-14, 4-4). Zach Cooks added 21 points and Gibbs 18.

The teams combined for 53 fouls and 60 free throws.

