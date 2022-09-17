Blackmon hits go-ahead triple in 9th, Rockies beat Cubs 3-1

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
CHICAGO (AP) — Charlie Blackmon hit a tiebreaking triple and scored in a two-run ninth, and the Colorado Rockies earned a rare road win by beating the Chicago Cubs 3-1 on Saturday.
Blackmon drove in pinch runner Garrett Hampson with a triple to the right-field corner against Adbert Alzolay (0-1) after C.J. Cron walked with one out. He scored on a single by Elias Díaz, making it 3-1, and the Rockies came away with the win despite a dominant outing by Cubs rookie Hayden Wesneski in his first major league start.