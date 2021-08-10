Blackhawks Hall of Fame goaltender Tony Esposito dies at 78 ANDREW SELIGMAN, AP Sports Writer Aug. 10, 2021 Updated: Aug. 10, 2021 7:21 p.m.
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 1973, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks goalie Tony Esposito (35) stops a Buffalo Sabres shot during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago. Chicago's Phil Russell (5) watches as Buffalo's Jim Lorentz (8) keeps Chicago's Pit Martin (7) out of the play.
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 1970, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks goalie Tony Esposito moves behind the net to stop the puck for a teammate during an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Chicago.
FILE - In this July 15, 2016, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks great Tony Esposito is introduced to the fans during the Blackhawks' convention in Chicago.
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 1973, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks' Tony Esposito (35) drops to his knees to stop the puck shot by Boston Bruins' Derek Sanderson (27) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago.
FILE - In this April 15, 1972, file photo, New York Rangers left winger Pete Stemkowski (21) puts his arm around the neck of Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Keith Magnuson (3) after firing a shot on Blackhawks goalie Tony Esposito (35) during the opening game of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Chicago.
FILE - In this 1984, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks goalie Tony Esposito poses for a photo in Chicago.
CHICAGO (AP) — Tony Esposito, a Hall of Fame goaltender who played almost his entire 16-year career with the Chicago Blackhawks, has died following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer, the team announced on Tuesday. He was 78.
Esposito debuted with Montreal during the 1968-69 season and appeared in 13 games. He was then taken by the Blackhawks in an intraleague draft, quickly emerging as one of the league's best goalies.
Written By
ANDREW SELIGMAN