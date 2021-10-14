Bjorkstrand, Domi lead Blue Jackets in 8-2 rout of Coyotes NICOLE KRAFT, Associated Press Oct. 14, 2021
1 of12 Arizona Coyotes' Christian Fischer, left, passes the puck as Columbus Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Columbus Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov, left, tries to clear the puck past Arizona Coyotes' Clayton Keller during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Columbus Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek, left, fights for position as Arizona Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz clears the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Columbus Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins, left, makes a save against Arizona Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Columbus Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins, left, protects the net as Arizona Coyotes' Dmitrij Jaskin tries to get in his way during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Columbus Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov, left, and Arizona Coyotes' Phil Kessel chase the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Columbus Blue Jackets' Adam Boqvist, left, and Arizona Coyotes' Christian Fischer vie for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. The Blue Jackets won 8-2. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Columbus Blue Jackets' Max Domi, left, celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes with teammates during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand had two goals and two assists, Max Domi added a goal and two assists and the Columbus Blue Jackets made Brad Larsen a winner in his coaching debut with an 8-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night.
Alexandre Texier, Boone Jenner, Jake Bean, Zach Werenski and Gus Nyquist also scored for Columbus. Vladislav Gavrikov, Jakub Voracek and Jack Roslevic had two assists apiece as 13 Columbus players earned points in the opener.