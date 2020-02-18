Bishop's 24 points power Norfolk St past Coppin St, 80-60

Recommended Video:

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jermaine Bishop tied his season high with 24 points as Norfolk State won its seventh consecutive home game, routing Coppin State 80-60 on Monday night.

Tyrese Jenkins had 15 points for Norfolk State (13-13, 9-2 Mid-Eastern Conference). Steven Whitley added 11 points and 12 rebounds. Joe Bryant Jr. had 10 points. Devante Carter had 7 points and 11 rebounds.

Koby Thomas had 15 points for the Eagles (8-20, 4-9). Andrew Robinson added 14 points. Dejuan Clayton had 13 points.

The Spartans improve to 2-0 against the Eagles on the season. Norfolk State defeated Coppin State 82-59 on Jan. 6. Norfolk State takes on Florida A&M on the road on Saturday. Coppin State plays Delaware State at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com