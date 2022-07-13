Birthday boy LeMahieu scores in 10th, Yanks beat Reds 7-6 LARRY FLEISHER, Associated Press July 13, 2022 Updated: July 13, 2022 11:58 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — DJ LeMahieu capped his 34th birthday by sliding across the plate on Alexis Díaz's second straight wild pitch in the 10th inning, and the New York Yankees rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-6 Wednesday night and stop a three-game losing streak.
Luis Severino allowed three consecutive homers in a span of four pitches in the second inning as Cincinnati built a 4-0 lead, then left with right shoulder tightness.
LARRY FLEISHER