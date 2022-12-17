Binghamton 86, Oneonta 58

Brown 1-4 0-2 2, Bull 12-24 1-3 26, Derice 4-13 0-0 9, Ortale 4-9 1-3 9, Wooden 1-7 4-5 6, Castillo 1-5 0-0 2, Harts 0-1 0-0 0, Teaney 0-2 0-0 0, Knox 0-0 2-2 2, Craft 0-1 0-0 0, La Fond 1-2 0-0 2, Erickson 0-0 0-0 0, Mathurin 0-0 0-0 0, Toure 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-68 8-15 58.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies