Binghamton 66, Mass.-Lowell 65

Al.Blunt 2-10 5-6 11, Brooks 6-9 0-0 12, Coulibaly 2-8 1-2 5, Hammond 3-12 8-10 16, Watkins 1-5 2-2 4, Withers 4-7 0-0 10, Covington 1-8 2-2 4, Morris 0-2 1-2 1, Mincey 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 20-63 19-24 65.
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships