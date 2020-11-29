Bills place receiver Brown on IR; to miss at least 3 games

Recommended Video:

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills receiver John Brown will miss at least three games with an ankle injury after being placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Brown had already been ruled out from playing Sunday, when the AFC East-leading Bills (7-3) come out of their bye week off to host the Los Angeles Chargers (3-7). He was hurt while coming down awkwardly after making a catch in a 32-30 loss at Arizona two weeks ago.

Brown had also been bothered by a knee injury, which forced him to miss two games earlier this season. He’s scored twice and ranks third on the team with 29 catches for 329 yards, and part of a Josh Allen-led offense which ranks fourth in the NFL in yards passing.

The Bills have depth at receiver on a roster that also features Andre Roberts, Isaiah McKenzie and rookie Gabriel Davis.

Receiver Jake Kumerow and linebacker Darron Lee were elevated from the practice squad in being deemed eligible to play Sunday.

Buffalo also placed starting left guard Cody Ford on injured reserved, a day after coach Sean McDermott announced the player will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL