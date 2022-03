ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills released starting defensive tackle Star Lotulelei on Friday in a move which frees up much-needed salary cap space at a position the team spent restocking in free agency this week.

The ninth-year player, who sat out the 2020 season for COVID-19 reasons, had two seasons left on a five-year, $50 million contract he signed with Buffalo in free agency in 2018. Lotulelei was Buffalo’s primary run-stuffer, and had 40 starts in 43 games with the Bills.