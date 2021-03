BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills agreed to sign free-agent punter Matt Haack to a three-year contract on Tuesday, signaling they are potentially moving on from incumbent Corey Bojorquez.

Haack spent the past four seasons with the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins, where he became the team’s all-time leader with a net punting average of 39.9 yards in 64 games. In 2018, he set the Dolphins’ single-season record of landing 34 punts inside an opponent’s 20.