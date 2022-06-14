Bills, Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula treated for health issues

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Michael Ainsworth/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula is receiving medical care for what her family described Tuesday as “some unexpected health issues.”

The statement from the Pegula family said they are grateful for the progress she has made over the past few days, adding she has “an exceptional team of medical experts at her side.”