Big 3rd quarter carries No. 14 Maryland women by Pitt 87-63

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Abby Meyers scored 12 of her 23 points in Maryland's 36-point third quarter and the No. 14 Terrapins rolled to an 87-63 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday to finish the Ft. Myers Tip-Off.

Brinae Alexander hit three 3-pointers in the Terps' biggest quarter of the season and was 5 of 7 from distance to finish with 17 points. Lavender Briggs contributed 10 points as the three transfers had their biggest outputs of the season for Maryland. Shyanne Sellers added 13 points for the Terrapins (6-2), who went 2-1 in the tournament.