Big 12 alters 3 games due to winter weather travel issues

IRVING, Texas (AP) — The Big 12 Conference on Monday altered three games on its schedule this week because of extreme winter weather in the southern Great Plains region that created travel issues, including one game that had already reset.

The league said TCU's game at No. 15 Texas Tech would not be played Tuesday night. That came less than 24 hours after the dates had already been switched and the home sites flip-flopped for the scheduled back-to-back games between the Horned Frogs and Red Raiders.