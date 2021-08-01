Betts returns with HR, Dodgers pound Diamondbacks 13-0 JACK THOMPSON, Associated Press Aug. 1, 2021 Updated: Aug. 1, 2021 8:01 p.m.
PHOENIX (AP) — Albert Pujols doubled home three runs to cap a five-run second inning, Mookie Betts homered in his return from the injured list and the Los Angeles Dodgers hammered the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-0 on Sunday.
Betts, playing second base, returned to the Dodgers lineup and had two hits, including his 15th homer of the season in the ninth. Julio Urias pitched five scoreless innings.