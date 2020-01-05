Bertrand, Fobbs lead Towson past UNC Wilmington 67-60

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Allen Bertrand and Brain Fobbs each scored 16 points and Towson won a battle of two winless teams in the Colonial Athletic Association beating UNC Wilmington 67-60 on Saturday.

Jaylen Sims made two free throws with 4:37 remaining to tie the game at 49-all. Fobbs and Bertrand followed with 3-pointer in succession and the Tigers (7-9, 1-3) led the rest of the way. Ty Gadsen brought UNC Wilmington within 59-58 with 56 second left, but Bertand made four free throws and Jakigh Dottin made two in a nine-second span to seal it.

Towson won the rebound battle with 44-31 edge despite its 17 turnovers.

Sims led the Seahawks (5-12, 0-4) with 14 points and Shykeim Phillips and Gadsen each scored 10.

___

