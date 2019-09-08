https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/Bengals-Seahawks-Stats-14423551.php
Bengals-Seahawks Stats
|Cincinnati
|3
|14
|0
|3—20
|Seattle
|0
|14
|0
|7—21
|First Quarter
Cin_FG Bullock 39, 2:48.
|Second Quarter
Sea_Carson 1 run (Myers kick), 6:36.
Cin_Ross 33 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), 5:12.
Sea_Carson 10 pass from R.Wilson (Myers kick), :52.
Cin_Ross 55 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), :07.
|Fourth Quarter
Sea_Lockett 44 pass from R.Wilson (Myers kick), 14:53.
Cin_FG Bullock 27, 7:00.
A_68,710.
___
|Cin
|Sea
|First downs
|22
|12
|Total Net Yards
|429
|233
|Rushes-yards
|14-34
|25-72
|Passing
|395
|161
|Punt Returns
|4-34
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-21
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|35-51-0
|14-20-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-23
|4-35
|Punts
|4-44.3
|8-47.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|4-3
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-57
|8-55
|Time of Possession
|35:50
|24:10
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cincinnati, Bernard 7-21, Mixon 6-10, Boyd 1-3. Seattle, Carson 15-46, Penny 6-18, R.Wilson 4-8.
PASSING_Cincinnati, Dalton 35-51-0-418. Seattle, R.Wilson 14-20-0-196.
RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Boyd 8-60, Ross 7-158, Eifert 5-27, Uzomah 4-66, Erickson 4-28, D.Willis 3-30, Bernard 2-42, Mixon 2-7. Seattle, Carson 6-35, Metcalf 4-89, Vannett 2-16, Lockett 1-44, Dissly 1-12.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cincinnati, Bullock 45.
