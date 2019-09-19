Belmont Park to host entire fall meet on site

NEW YORK (AP) — Belmont Park's entire 37-day fall meet will be run at the venerable track instead of having a portion of it at Aqueduct.

The New York Racing Association said Thursday that the current construction site preparation for the New York Islanders' new arena at Belmont Park is having less impact on racing operations than expected. As a result, the Belmont meet won't need to move to Aqueduct from Oct. 11-27 as originally planned.

The fall meet, featuring 45 stakes worth $11.52 million in purses, began Sept. 6 and ends Oct. 27.

Aqueduct will host its fall meet from Nov. 1-Dec. 1.