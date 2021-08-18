Beaty leads Dodgers past Pirates 4-3 for 5th straight win BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer Aug. 18, 2021 Updated: Aug. 18, 2021 2:22 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matt Beaty hit a tiebreaking, two-run double with two outs in the fifth inning to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers past the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Tuesday night.
The Dodgers extended their franchise-record winning streak to 15 games against the Pirates. Los Angeles has won five in a row and 10 of 12 overall, but still hasn’t gained any ground on NL West-leading San Francisco, which holds a four-game lead over the defending World Series champions.