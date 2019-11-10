Beatty scores 15 to carry La Salle past Iona 70-64 in OT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — David Beatty registered 15 points and eight rebounds as La Salle beat Iona 70-64 in overtime on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.

Brandon Stone and Ed Croswell had 12 points apiece for La Salle. Saul Phiri had six rebounds for the home team.

Beatty had La Salle's only field goal in the extra period which gave the Explorers a 68-64 lead with 2:46 remaining. Scott Spencer and Phiri added two free throws each and that was enough for the win as the Gaels were held to zero points in OT.

La Salle was up 64-56 with 1:41 remaining in regulation when Isaiah Ross nailed two 3-pointers and Tajuan Agee slammed home a dunk while the Explorers were held scoreless in the final 1:41.

Agee had 21 points, nine rebounds and five blocks for the Gaels. E.J. Crawford added 17 points and seven rebounds. Isaiah Ross had 10 points.

La Salle takes on Penn on the road on Wednesday. Iona plays Ohio at home on Wednesday.

