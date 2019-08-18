Bears release Elliott Fry, leaving Eddy Pineiro as kicker

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears' kicking competition is over for now, with Eddy Pineiro the winner.

The Bears announced Sunday that Elliott Fry has been released after an offseason and preseason competition with Pineiro and several other kickers.

The Bears have been looking for a kicker since cutting Cody Parkey following his double-doink field goal miss of 43 yards in their 16-15 playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Pineiro, who kicked in college at Florida, cost the Bears a conditional 2021 seventh-round draft choice in a trade with the Oakland Raiders during the offseason. He was on injured reserve last season in Oakland.

Fry had been signed after the Alliance of American Football folded. He kicked for Orlando and in college had kicked at South Carolina.

The Bears still have two preseason games remaining and coach Matt Nagy said it's still possible they'd sign another kicker if one of interest is released by another team.

___

Chicago Bears kicker Elliott Fry warms up before team's NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Chicago. Chicago Bears kicker Elliott Fry warms up before team's NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Chicago. Photo: Amr Alfiky, AP Photo: Amr Alfiky, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Bears release Elliott Fry, leaving Eddy Pineiro as kicker 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports