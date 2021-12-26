Bears get late magic from Nick Foles to top Seahawks 25-24 TIM BOOTH, AP Sports Writer Dec. 26, 2021 Updated: Dec. 26, 2021 8:48 p.m.
SEATTLE (AP) — Nearly a year after he last took a snap in a game, Nick Foles showed he still has some of that Super Bowl MVP talent in his right arm.
Jimmy Graham caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Foles with 1:01 remaining, Damiere Byrd made an acrobatic reception for the 2-point conversion, and the Chicago Bears beat the Seattle Seahawks 25-24 on Sunday.