Baylor 83, West Virginia 78

Bridges 3-8 4-5 10, Thamba 0-2 5-6 5, Cryer 5-8 2-2 13, Flagler 4-12 8-10 19, George 10-18 7-9 32, Ojianwuna 1-1 1-2 3, Bonner 0-3 1-2 1, Love 0-0 0-0 0, Lohner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 28-36 83.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies