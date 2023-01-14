Baylor 74, Oklahoma St. 58

Boone 3-4 2-3 8, Smith 2-4 0-0 4, Anderson 5-12 1-3 11, Thompson 4-10 0-0 9, Wright 0-5 0-0 0, Asberry 5-12 0-0 14, Newton 2-7 2-2 7, Williams 2-4 0-0 5, Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Kouma 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 5-8 58.
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships