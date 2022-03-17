Bauer leave extended through April 16 by MLB, players' union

D. ROSS CAMERON/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the start of the season after his administrative leave was extended through April 16 on Thursday by Major League Baseball and the players’ association.

He was placed on seven days’ paid leave last July 2 under the union and MLB’s joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy after a Southern California woman said he choked her into unconsciousness, punched her repeatedly and had anal sex with her without her consent during two sexual encounters earlier last year.