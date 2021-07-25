Barty beaten; Murray withdraws from Olympic singles ANDREW DAMPF, AP Sports Writer July 25, 2021 Updated: July 25, 2021 12:55 a.m.
Ashleigh Barty, of Australia, plays against Sara Sorribes Tormo, of Spain, during the first round of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Andy Murray, of Britain, played in a doubles match during the first round of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
The British doubles team of Joe Salisbury, right, and Andy Murray talk during the first round of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Ashleigh Barty, right, and Storm Sanders, both of Australia, play in a doubles match during the first round of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Elise Mertens, of Belgium, rests a bag of ice on her neck during a tennis match against Ekaterina Aleksandrova, of the Russian Olympic Committee, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
8 of8
TOKYO (AP) — Top-ranked Ash Barty and two-time defending Olympic singles champion Andy Murray are turning their attention to doubles. That's not necessarily what they wanted, though.
Barty was upset by 48th-ranked Spanish opponent Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-4, 6-3 in the first round of the singles tournament at the Tokyo Games on Sunday. That came shortly after Murray withdrew from singles because of a right quad strain.